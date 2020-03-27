Deputies: Armed robbers target Waffle House in Bibb County

article

Bibb County Sheriff's deputies say a group of armed robbers held-up a local Waffle House.

The incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m. Friday at the Bowman Road Waffle House.

According to witness statements, three unknown suspects entered the restaurant, two of the suspects were brandishing handguns. One of the employees was told to get on the floor, the second suspect was in the restroom at the time of the incident.

The suspects took money from the cash register and from the office. Once the suspects received an undisclosed amount of cash, they fled through the rear door of the restaurant and then ran in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

No one was injured during this incident. Officials say the suspects were wearing all black clothing and had on facial coverings.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.