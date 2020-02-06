Deputies: 6-year-old shot by brother while playing with gun

Deputies said a young Bibb County boy is recovering after accidentally being shot by his sibling as the two were playing with a gun.

It happened a little before 7 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Bob-O-Link Drive. Bibb County deputies said they arrived at the home to find a 6-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was rushed to Navicent Health Hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Investigators determined the boy and his 5-year-old brother were playing with a gun, when the 5-year-old accidentally fired the weapon while handling it, striking his older brother.

No one else was injured in the incident.

It was not immediately clear if any charges would be filed as a result of the incident. Deputies said the case is still open and under investigation.