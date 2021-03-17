Deputies: 14-year-old girl reported missing in Baldwin County

article

Deputies need your help finding a Central Georgia teenager who has been missing since Monday.

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makinli Hussey was last seen on Monday night at around 10:30 at her home.

Hussey was reported missing the next morning.

Officials say they do not know if the missing teenager is with anyone else or where she may be going.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office at 478-445-4893 or Detective Butch at 478-445-1061.

