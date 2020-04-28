Deputies: 14-year-old Georgia boy missing for over a week

Deputies are searching for a 14-year-old Dawson County boy who has been missing for over a week.

Devin Taylor has been missing for over a week.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office said that 14-year-old Devin Taylor left his home on Ridge Water Lane around 12:30 p.m. on April 20. He hasn't been seen since.

Officials believe that Devin may be trying to head to Texas, which is where his mother lives. They do not know the exact town where she lives.

Devin is described as being 6-feet tall with a weight of 185 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved T-shirt with "Nike" in a blue print on the front.

If you have any information on where Devin may be, please call Dawson County Investigator Lisa Brady at 706-265-4744.

