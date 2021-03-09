Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Deputy, K9 officer in Jones County arrest Michigan men on drug charges

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Photo: Jones County SO)

JONES COUNTY, Ga. - The Jones County Sheriff's Office said its deputies arrested two men from Michigan for moving drugs and paraphernalia through Georgia on their way to Florida.

Authorities arrested and charged Kyle Brigance, 33, and Rodney Fox, 24, both from Michigan for possession of Schedule I controlled substances with intent to distribute. 

(Photo: Jones County SO)

(Photo: Jones County SO)

On March 5, a Jones County deputy and K9 Ella conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without a rear license plate. The deputy noticed an odor of marijuana from the vehicle, officials said. Another unit provided assistance and the deputy conducted a search, officials said.

Authorities found a variety of smoking devices and approximately 50 vape pen cartridges containing THC oil, officials said. The search also revealed prescription medications. 

Investigators determined Fox and Brigance were traveling to Florida to sell the items located in the vehicle.

"Just a friendly reminder, while the use of marijuana is becoming more commonplace, it is still illegal," Jones County Sheriff R.N. "Butch" Reece said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.