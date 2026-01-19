Demonstration planned on MLK Day for man killed in homeless camp
ATLANTA - Advocates with the "Justice for Cornelius Taylor" movement are marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a public demonstration calling for housing justice and human dignity in Atlanta.
What we know:
The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the corner of Auburn Avenue and Jackson Street, near The King Center. The event honors Cornelius Taylor, who was killed one year ago during a sweep of a homeless encampment on Old Wheat Street in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.
Over the weekend, friends, family members and community activists distributed free food, warm clothing and supplies to people in need. Organizers say the advocacy will continue Tuesday, when the Atlanta City Council is expected to introduce legislation to rename Old Wheat Street in Taylor’s honor.
