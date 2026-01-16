Vigil scheduled for homeless man killed one year ago in Atlanta

The Brief Family and advocates are marking one year since the death of Cornelius Taylor, killed during an encampment clearing in Atlanta. A candlelight vigil and wreath laying will be held at the site of his death at 6 p.m. Organizers say the event launches a week of action calling for a housing-first approach and an end to encampment evictions.



One year after the death of Cornelius Taylor, family members and community advocates are gathering to remember his life and renew calls for changes in how homelessness is addressed in Atlanta.

What we know:

Taylor, 49, was killed while crews were clearing a homeless encampment near Ebenezer Baptist Church and The King Center. His death sparked outrage among housing advocates and renewed scrutiny of encampment evictions across the city.

Later this evening, Taylor’s family and supporters are scheduled to hold a candlelight vigil and wreath laying at the site where he died. The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

Organizers say the vigil will also mark the start of a week of action aimed at pushing for a housing-first approach to homelessness and an end to encampment clearings, which they argue place vulnerable people at further risk.

RECENT STORIES