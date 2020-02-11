Democrats make stand against proposed state budget cuts

Georgia Democrats took a stand on Tuesday and spoke out against proposed budget cuts by Governor Brian Kemp and their Republican colleagues.

Last week, House Speaker David Ralston asked lawmakers to adjourn until February 18 to allow time to hammer out the budget and review proposed cuts.

Both the House and the Senate agreed.

GEORGIA BUDGET CHIEF APOLOGIZES TO LAWMAKERS ON INFORMATION

Democratic lawmakers were joined by members of the Democratic Party of Georgia at the State Capitol to talk about how they believe the budget cuts would threaten the well-being of Georgians.

The governor asked state agencies to trim spending by four percent this fiscal year.

His office previously released a statement on the issue that said, in part, "the governor's budget proposals are conservative and balanced."