Mother of man killed in South Fulton deadly shooting says he didn't deserve it

The family of 33-year-old Demario Bates is still trying to process his loss after he was shot multiple times at a South Fulton home over the weekend.

Investigators say nobody has been arrested, but the family hopes that changes soon.

"I lost him," said Sonia Bates, Demario’s mother. "I lost me."

Sonia and her family have gotten an unexpected lesson in grief.

"He just came to see me on Friday and Saturday. He was gone," she said.

The Bates family lost Demario on Saturday. South Fulton Police say he was shot multiple times at a home on Fruitwood Trace. Medics rushed him to the hospital, but he died.

"He didn’t deserve that at all. He stayed to himself," she said. "He took care of his family; he helped us through anything we were going through."

Demario’s death has hit the family hard, especially his older sister.

"We’re two peas in a pod," Mieshia Bates said. "You see him, you see me. For him not to be with us right now, it really hasn’t even set on me well."

Sonia says Demario had a 6-year-old child who he loved dearly. She says a day after the shooting he was supposed to travel out of state for his job. His mom and sister say he was hardworking and there is so much to miss about him.

"The type of person he is, he’s very funny, loving, caring, very smart, intelligent," Mieshia said.

"He was always smiling, he was always trying to tell somebody what’s right in life," Sonia said.

While police have not made any arrests, the family wants that to change soon.

"I am very hurt, my pain is so deep," Sonia said. "I just want them to come forward."

If you know anything about the case, call South Fulton Police.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, click here.