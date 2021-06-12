Delta flight to Atlanta grounded after 'unruly' passenger fought with crew, official says

Delta Air Lines said Saturday a plane was forced to land early after a passenger on a cross-country flight fought with the crew while the plane was in the air.

A spokesperson for Delta said the fight happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Delta Flight 1730.

The passenger allegedly tangled with crewmembers near the front of the plane.

The official said crew members detained the unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Oklahoma City.

The aircraft landed safely and law enforcement removed the passenger from the plane.

Delta confirmed the flight has since left Oklahoma City and landed safely in Atlanta.

The Delta spokesperson said the passenger was not trying to enter the cockpit.

"We apologize to our customers for the delay and any additional inconvenience this caused," a statement from the airline said.

No word from Delta or law enforcement on the identity of the passenger or any charges they may be facing.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.