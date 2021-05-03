Delta CEO Ed Bastion to speak at Georgia Tech commencement, receive honorary degree

article

Graduates receiving bachelor's degrees at Georgia Tech will hear words of encouragement from a CEO of one of the state's largest corporations.

The school announced Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian will be the 2021 undergraduate commencement speaker on May 8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Bastian was named CEO of Delta in 2016. He will also receive an honorary Georgia Tech degree.

Ceremonies will also feature three other speakers. Additionally, bachelor's graduates will hear from alumnus Paul Judge, managing partner of Panoramic Ventures and co-founder and executive chairman of Pindrop. Judge has invented approximately 30 patented and patent-pending computer security technologies.

Graduates in the Ph.D. ceremony will hear from Georgia Tech alumnus Ryan Gravel, founder of an urban design consultancy, SIXPITCH, and Atlanta Beltline visionary. Later that afternoon, Stacey A. Dixon, Georgia Tech alumna and deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, will address master’s graduates.

Ceremonies will recognize graduates from Fall 2020 as well as Spring 2021.

Advertisement

The ceremonies will also be streamed online and more information is available at commencement.gatech.edu.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.