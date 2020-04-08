Delta announces more temporary changes, blocking middle seats

Delta Air Lines has announced several more changes in hopes of preventing the spread of coronavirus and enabling social distancing.

On Wednesday, Delta said starting April 13 they will be blocking middle seats in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+, and Delta Premium Select across all flights. Middle seats will be shown as unavailable when booking flights.

Delta will also be reducing the number of customers on each flight.

Automatic, advance Medallion complimentary upgrades will be paused and only processed at the gate, still in priority order.

Additionally, Delta said it will continue several steps already taken to help customers practice social distancing, such as streamlining food and beverage service on all flights, boarding customers 10 at a time, and extending the ability to re-book.

The temporary changes will be in effect through the end of May. To view more changes, click here.

