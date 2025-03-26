Delta Air Lines unveiling re-imagined flight museum in Atlanta

Delta Air Lines' Flight Museum is soaring to new heights with a newly renovated space designed to bring aviation history to life.

The re-imagined museum now features interactive exhibits that highlight Delta’s rich aviation legacy. With artifacts collected since the 1950s, the museum houses one of the largest archives among all active U.S. airlines. According to the museum’s director of archives, it is also home to the world’s best-restored Douglas DC-3 aircraft.

As part of its centennial celebration, Delta has also unveiled a new in-flight safety video titled "A Hundred Years of Safety." The video takes passengers on a journey through the decades of air travel, showcasing 11 Delta logos and 10 employees in historically accurate pilot and flight attendant uniforms.

Passengers can expect to see the new safety video on Delta flights soon as the airline continues to honor its 100-year legacy in aviation.