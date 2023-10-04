Expand / Collapse search

Delta Air Lines says planes serviced with parts with forged safety records

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:02PM
Delta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 aircraft as seen flying over Myrtle avenue during a summer day for landing at London Heathrow Airport LHR, a famous spot for planespotters, The arriving wide-body passenger airplane has the registration N856NW and is powered by 2x PW jet engines. Delta Airlines is a major legacy carrier from the United States of America, member of SkyTeam aviation alliance group and has headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. London, United Kingdom on August 2022 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) article

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 aircraft as seen flying over Myrtle avenue during a summer day for landing at London Heathrow Airport LHR, a famous spot for planespotters, The arriving wide-body passenger airplane has the registration N856NW and is power

Expand

ATLANTA - More bad news for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

The airlines says planes were serviced with jet engine parts with forged safety records.

In a statement, a spokesperson says the spare parts were found on less than 1 percent of the airline's planes or about 21 planes.

None of the affected planes are currently in service and the problematic parts are being replaced.

The parts could include nuts and bolts and turbine blades.

RECENT DELTA STORIES

The British company that sold the parts is under investigation by the government.

The parts have also been found on American, United and Southwest planes.

Those jets have also been grounded.

Read the full statement below:

"Delta has been informed by one of our engine service providers that a small number of engines they overhauled for us contain certain parts that do not meet documentation requirements. Working with the overhaul provider, we are in the process of replacing those parts and remain in compliance with all FAA guidelines - because safety is always our priority."