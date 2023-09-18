Delta Air Lines plans new daily 2024 West Coast routes from Atlanta airport

article

Summer travel may be wrapping up, but Delta Air Lines is already planning for 2024 with new routes out of Atlanta.

The company is reopening non-stop daily flights to Santa Barbara and Fresno in California from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Atlanta travelers will also be able to take advantage of daily flights to the California cities of Burbank and Oakland as well as Reno, Nevada.

Other routes include Aspen, Colorado and Lake Tahoe.

"By reopening service to Santa Barbara and delivering more ways to access sought-after destinations throughout the U.S. West, we’re more ready than ever to take our customers on their next great adventures – with the service, reliability and convenience they’ve come to know and expect when flying Delta," said Joe Esposito, Delta's senior vice president of network planning.

Delta is also increasing daily flights from its hub to Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sacramento, California, and El Paso, Texas.

Tickets for the 2024 routes are already on sale.