Delta Air Lines to resume flights to Israel in June

Delta Air Lines says it plans to resume daily nonstop flights to Tel Aviv.

The Atlanta-based airline says the flights will take off from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport beginning on June 7.

Delta suspended its service to Israel in October 2023 due to the violence in Israel and Gaza.

At the time, Delta, American Airlines, and United Airlines stopped service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing the potential for terrorism and civil unrest.

The airline says it is closely monitoring the ongoing conflict and made a codeshare agreement with EL AL Israel Airlines in December 2023.

Any travelers with flights to Tel Aviv that were scheduled for before June will be contacted by Delta for waivers or other reaccommodation.

