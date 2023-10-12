Delta extending waivers to travelers over Israel-Hamas War

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is offering new options for travelers who have been affected by canceled flights due to the violence in Israel and Gaza.

Delta, American Airlines, and United Airlines suspended service earlier this week as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing the potential for terrorism and civil unrest.

Delta said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled through Oct. 31. Customers can still make reservations for flights to Israel out of John F. Kennedy Airport in New York for Nov, 1 and beyond.

On Wednesday, the company announced it has extended its waiver for all customers who are currently booked to or from Tel Aviv's Ben Burion Airport through Sept. 6, 2024.

The company said customers with canceled flights or who want to change their Tel Aviv ticket should check the Delta app, or website or call Delta reservations to make adjustments.

"Our hearts are with all who are impacted as our people work to find safe alternatives for customers trying to travel to/from Tel Aviv," Delta said in a statement on its website.

The airline said it's monitoring the situation and making schedule adjustments accordingly.

As of Thursday, the number of U.S. citizens who have died in the Israel-Palestinian war has risen to at least 25. That’s an increase from 22 on Wednesday. The State Department previously said at least 17 more Americans remain unaccounted for.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.