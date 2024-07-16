Delta flight attendants harassed as air line bans all non-U.S. flag pins on uniforms, colleague says

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines banned all non-U.S. flag pins on uniforms this week after a firestorm on social media, but some employees say pins are not the problem.

"They sent a strong message about how they view the diversity of our work group as well as our passengers on the airplane," said Kara Dupuis, a Delta AFA Organizing Committee Member and Flight Attendant.

The policy change comes after a social media post shared concerns about why two Delta flight attendants wore Palestinian flag pins. The post also referenced 9/11.

Delta’s brand account responded, "I hear you as I'd be terrified as well..."

That post has since been deleted and Delta says those flight attendants did not break any rules.

On social media, those crew members reportedly faced fierce harassment.

"They figured out who these flight attendants were, and they released all of their private information," Dupuis said.

Dupuis has been an Atlanta-based flight attendant for almost a decade. She is also a member of the Delta Association of Flight Attendants Organizing Committee.

"This isn't just about that pin that was worn by those flight attendants, this is about protecting our flight attendants as a whole from targeting," she said. "We're not doing anything we shouldn't be doing, we're just doing our jobs."

Delta Air Lines

Delta released this statement about the change and the issue:

"On July 10, Delta removed a mistakenly posted comment on X because it was not in line with our values and our mission to connect the world. The team member responsible for the post has been counseled and no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for this error.

The photographed flight attendants were compliant with Delta uniform guidelines and we’ve been in touch with them to offer support. Contrary to further chatter on social media platforms, neither has been terminated. However, as of July 11, Delta is shifting its pin allowance policy effective July 15. As of that day, only U.S. flags will be permitted to be worn on uniforms. Previously, pins representing countries/nationalities of the world had been permitted. We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all. We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience."

Delta flight attendants are not unionized, but organizers like Dupuis have sent a letter to management and created a petition. She says the old pin policy has been in place for years and changing it bows to those who targeted the flight attendants. While non-U.S. flag pins are banned, she says crews can still wear Pride and Black Lives Matter pins, among others.

"You don't leave your humanity at home whenever you come to work," Dupuis said. "Flight attendants have always been allowed to show some sort of self-expression whenever it comes to that."

The union organizing committee wants to see the policy reversed and changes to protect flight crews from harassment.

If you are interested in learning more about their concerns, click here.



