Delta changing uniform policy after controversy over Palestinian flag pins

A new Delta uniform policy will go into effect on Monday just days after the airline received criticism on social media over their response to multiple flight attendants wearing pins of the Palestinian flag.

Starting on Monday, employees of the Atlanta-based airline will no longer be allowed to wear pins representing any country or nationality besides the United States.

In a obtained by USA Today about the change, a Delta spokesperson said the new policy was a step "to help ensure a safe, comfortable welcome environment for all."

Backlash to Delta's comments on Palestinian flag pins

The controversy began on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, after the account "i like teslas" tagged Delta in a post with photos of two flight attendants wearing small pins of the Palestinian flag.

"Imagine getting into an @Delta flight and seeing workers with Hamas badges in the air. What do you do?" the post read.

In a now-deleted response, Delta's social media account said they were looking into the incident.

"I hear you as I’d be terrified as well, personally. Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed," the post read.

Delta's response received backlash and the company apologized a day later, writing that the replay "was not in line with our values."

"We strive for an environment of inclusivity & respect for all, in our communities & our planes," the Delta account posted. "The employee responsible no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for this hurtful post."

In the replies, many people didn't accept Delta's apology, with some calling for a boycott of the company.

Many responses stated that the airline had fired the two people seen in the photographs wearing the pins. A Delta spokesperson told USA Today that neither employee has been fired.

"The photographed flight attendants were compliant with Delta uniform guidelines, and we’ve been in touch with them to offer support," the spokesperson said.

Along with the apologies, Delta announced the change to the pin policy.