Delta Air Lines sees high demand after opening flight attendant applications

article

Delta Air Lines is recruiting its next generation of flight attendants.

Applications are now open for the Atlanta-based airline's 2025 hiring class.

There are a lot of English-speaking and bilingual roles at the airline's different bases.

"As we wrap up our busy summer schedule, our sights are now set on 2025," said Rachel McCarthy, Vice President of IFS ATL Operations, CX, Hiring and Learning. "We’re seeking candidates who exemplify Delta’s values and have what it takes to provide our customers with the welcoming, elevated, and caring service that sets Delta apart."

MORE: Delta tops Georgia's best employers list for 2024; see who else ranked high

The company's talent team and flight attendants are visiting Connecticut, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Washington starting on Thursday to answer questions about what it's like to work for Delta.

You can find out the entire schedule and sign up for a day here.

Delta says it has seen a lot of candidates applying, so applicants should be patient when dealing with the slow application experience.

Requirements to be a Delta flight attendant

All Delta flight attendants need to have a high school diploma, GED, or high school equivalency.

Applicants are required to be able to work in the U.S., speak, read, and write English fluently, and be at least 21 years old at the time of applying.

Flight attendants need to be able to manage a flexible schedule and handle both domestic and international flights.

The company is also looking for applicants who are fluent in English and have skills with one of the following languages: Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Italian, Korean and Swedish.

You can learn more here.