DeKalb woman serving life for killing wife also convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2011

A jury has convicted 47-year-old Joyce Marie Pelzer on charges of Malice Murder and Felony Murder, according to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston. The charges are related to the 2011 kidnapping and subsequent death of 35-year-old Shawndell McLeod. McLeod's disappearance went cold until 2018 when new information emerged.

The investigation began when McLeod's mother reported her missing on Sept. 25, 2011, after she failed to show up for work. Family members discovered McLeod's house dark and her car missing. Interviews revealed that McLeod had recently ended an abusive relationship with Pelzer, who had a history of violent incidents, including threatening McLeod with a knife in July 2011.

Pelzer was interviewed by investigators on Sept. 29, 2011, where she provided conflicting information about her whereabouts. The case went cold until 2018 when a detective located Pelzer's new girlfriend, who revealed details about McLeod's murder. Pelzer's girlfriend disclosed that the murder had been planned over two to three months, involving Pelzer, Rosalyn Lewis (Pelzer's wife at the time), and an alleged hitman.

In December 2018, Pelzer's girlfriend contacted DeKalb Police, expressing concerns about Pelzer's intentions towards Lewis. Days later, Lewis was found at a motel with over 30 stab wounds. Pelzer, attempting to evade arrest, led troopers on a chase in south Georgia, resulting in her shooting and subsequent survival.

Pelzer claimed that Lewis orchestrated McLeod's murder, leading to an extensive search for McLeod's body at Arabia Mountain in 2019, which proved unsuccessful. Following the recent conviction, Pelzer was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole by DeKalb County State Court Judge Brian K. Ross.

Notably, Pelzer is already serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in January 2021 to charges related to the stabbing death of Rosalyn Lewis in 2018. The case, handled by the Cold Case Unit, was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Shannon Hodder, with support from Senior ADA Parker Aziz, DA Investigator Matthew McLendon, and Victim Advocate Joycelin Campbell. Former DeKalb County Police Department Det. H. Guest led the initial investigation.