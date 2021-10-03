DeKalb County vaccination event draws thousands

article

DeKalb County's incentive-based approach to vaccinating residents against COVID-19 continued on Saturday.

County workers provided $100 gift cards to recipients at the county's vaccination event at Stonecrest Mall.

Organizers said the DeKalb County administered more than 2,100 doses at Saturday's event.

"This has been a great day for DeKalb in our ongoing fight against COVID-19," DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. "I thank all of our partners, employees and volunteers who contributed to this successful event."

There were even a couple of celebrity appearances, including actor Chris Tucker, singer Tony Terry and Gospel artist Dottie Peoples.

