DeKalb residents demand fixes for skyrocketing water bills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Frustration is mounting among DeKalb County water customers who say they’ve been hit with massive and inaccurate bills — and can’t get answers. A coalition of residents and activists held a press conference Tuesday, calling on County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and other officials to strengthen protections for consumers.
What they're saying:
One business owner said she paid more than $80,000 to settle disputed charges. Another resident said the county continued billing her for thousands of dollars despite a licensed plumber confirming there were no leaks on her property.
Advocates at the event said the issue is hitting working-class and lower-income residents hardest, with some households facing both soaring water bills and power costs as high as $400. They urged county leaders to restore transparency and affordability to essential utilities, warning that rising costs are making DeKalb increasingly unlivable for many families.
PREVIOUS RELATED STORIES
- DeKalb County water group wants all disconnections paused temporarily
- DeKalb County pauses plan to increase water rates
- Water group, residents want DeKalb County to halt shutoffs immediately
- DeKalb County CEO talks about delinquent water bills
- No mass water disconnections in DeKalb County, CEO says
- DeKalb County leaders vote to hike water and sewer rates