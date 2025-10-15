Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb residents demand fixes for skyrocketing water bills

Published  October 15, 2025 5:53am EDT
Coalition calls for relief from DeKalb County billing issues

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Frustration is mounting among DeKalb County water customers who say they’ve been hit with massive and inaccurate bills — and can’t get answers. A coalition of residents and activists held a press conference Tuesday, calling on County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and other officials to strengthen protections for consumers.

What they're saying:

One business owner said she paid more than $80,000 to settle disputed charges. Another resident said the county continued billing her for thousands of dollars despite a licensed plumber confirming there were no leaks on her property.

Advocates at the event said the issue is hitting working-class and lower-income residents hardest, with some households facing both soaring water bills and power costs as high as $400. They urged county leaders to restore transparency and affordability to essential utilities, warning that rising costs are making DeKalb increasingly unlivable for many families.

