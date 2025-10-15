DeKalb residents demand fixes for skyrocketing water bills

The Brief Residents call on DeKalb County officials to fix inaccurate water bills. Some customers say they’ve paid tens of thousands in disputed charges. Advocates say high water and power costs are burdening working families.



Frustration is mounting among DeKalb County water customers who say they’ve been hit with massive and inaccurate bills — and can’t get answers. A coalition of residents and activists held a press conference Tuesday, calling on County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and other officials to strengthen protections for consumers.

What they're saying:

One business owner said she paid more than $80,000 to settle disputed charges. Another resident said the county continued billing her for thousands of dollars despite a licensed plumber confirming there were no leaks on her property.

Advocates at the event said the issue is hitting working-class and lower-income residents hardest, with some households facing both soaring water bills and power costs as high as $400. They urged county leaders to restore transparency and affordability to essential utilities, warning that rising costs are making DeKalb increasingly unlivable for many families.

