DeKalb County pauses plan to increase water rates

DeKalb County will not raise water rates on Tuesday as they originally planned, according to county officials.

What we know:

The county announced the pause in its plan on Monday, just one day before the plan was set to start. Officials said it's so the county can finish producing public education materials with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

DeKalb County commissioners voted in February to approve a 10% annual rate increase over the next 10 years.

The average current monthly water and sewer bill of $69.50 will increase by $6.90, bringing the average bill to $76.40, according to county officials.

In year 2 of the increase, rates would average $84 and more than $112 by 2029.

The funds from the rate hikes are earmarked for renovating the Scott Candler Water Treatment Facility and other infrastructure projects.

What they're saying:

"Access to clean, reliable water is essential, and so is ensuring that our customers are supported," said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. "Delaying the rate increase will give us time to finalize our partnership with the Urban League and ensure customers know about the resources available to assist them before the new rates take effect. This is not about moving swiftly, but about moving responsibly and ensuring we get this right for the residents we serve."

What we don't know:

The county has not said when the new rates will go into effect, but said an update will be provided before it does.