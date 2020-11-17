DeKalb residents concerned over lack of representative for District 90

Some residents in DeKalb County are concerned that their state house will not have representation when the legislature starts in January.

State representative Pam Stephenson resigned her District 90 seat in September. The vacancy normally triggers the governor to set a special election, but that has not yet happened.

Now residents like former candidate Greg Shealey worry the district will have no representation when the session starts in January.

"It seems that south DeKalb is on the backburner and that was my reason for contacting the governor's office," Shealey told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

DeKalb's NAACP branch is concerned too.

"Based on the Governor's decision to not call for a special election 100% of the people in HD90 will have no representation when the general assembly starts." DeKalb NAACP president Teresa Hardy lamented.

"Without a full DeKalb delegation, that is even less of a voice for the people of South DeKalb." candidate Shealey complained.

We reached out to Gov. Brian Kemp's office to find out when it plans to set a special election. The governor's office is conferring with its legal department and has not yet gotten back to us.

