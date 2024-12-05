Pedestrian struck, killed near Columbia, McAfee Road in DeKalb County

Police are on the scene of a fatal incident involving a pedestrian near Columbia Drive and McAfee Road in DeKalb County.

Shortly before 8 a.m, DeKalb County police had all lanes of Columbia blocked near the intersection with McAfee.

The scene of the incident is near Columbia High School. However, no one associated with the school was involved, according to officials.

MAP OF THE AREA

