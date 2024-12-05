Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck, killed near Columbia, McAfee Road in DeKalb County

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  December 5, 2024 8:10am EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the scene of a fatal incident involving a pedestrian near Columbia Drive and McAfee Road in DeKalb County.

Shortly before 8 a.m, DeKalb County police had all lanes of Columbia blocked near the intersection with McAfee. 

The scene of the incident is near Columbia High School. However, no one associated with the school was involved, according to officials. 

MAP OF THE AREA

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by DeKalb County police to a FOX 5 Atlanta reporter at the scene. 