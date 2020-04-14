DeKalb police officers rescue runaway miniature horses

A group of DeKalb County officers helped rescue a pair of runaway miniature horses Monday morning.

The DeKalb County Police Department shared photos of officers posing with the two miniature horses on Facebook.

According to police, the two horses "made a go for it" after the storms Sunday night.

Officers found the two ponies wandering around near Stratmor Road.

Thankfully, no humans or animals were injured in the escape.

"The cuties were safely corralled until their owner arrived," DeKalb County police said.