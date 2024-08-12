DeKalb police investigating murder-suicide involving woman, child

DeKalb County Police Department says it is investigating a murder-suicide on Sunday night involving a woman and child.

DKPD says they responded to the 1200 block of Ashley Creek Circle near Hambrick Road and Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain around 7:43 p.m. in response to a person shot call.

Upon arrival, officers found two females who were dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say it appears to be a murder-suicide involving a mother and her 11-year-old daughter. No other information was given about the victims.

