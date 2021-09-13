DeKalb police investigate deadly shooting near Glenwood Road gas station

DeKalb County police said a man was shot dead near an Exxon gas station on Saturday.

Police said, at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, police investigated the fatal shooting at 4481 Glenwood Road. The address matches the Exxon gas station.

Officers found an adult man shot in the parking lot and said he died from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not identified a suspect.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.