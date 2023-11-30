Landing gear problem causing hard landing at Peachtree-DeKalb Airport

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A plane made a hard landing at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport after a landing gear failed to deploy on Nov. 30, 2023. (FOX 5)

The pilot and co-pilot of a charter plane had some scary moments Thursday afternoon when the landing gear of the plane failed to deploy while landing in DeKalb County.

Firefighters rushed to the twin-engine Beechjet just after 1:14 p.m., when it touched down at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just before 4 p.m. and found emergency crews still surrounding the aircraft.

The plane was arriving from Teterboro and was expected to refuel and head down to Palm Beach International later that afternoon, according to FlightAware.com.

DeKalb County firefighters say it was a hard landing, but no one was injured.

Only the pilot and co-pilot were aboard the plane at the time.

The jet was eventually towed off the runway.