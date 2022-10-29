Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say

DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia. 

Deputies allegedly found a loaded gun inside the backpack Nutall carried when they arrested him.

Nutall is in DeKalb County Jail, held without bond.