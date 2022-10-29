DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
Deputies allegedly found a loaded gun inside the backpack Nutall carried when they arrested him.
Nutall is in DeKalb County Jail, held without bond.