DeKalb EMT killed while treating someone involved in a car wreck

Officials said one DeKalb County EMT died and another was injured when a truck rammed into a crashed car, which struck them while rendering aid to someone.

American Medical Response said 32-year-old EMT Logan Wade died early Saturday morning. He and his partner were traveling to deliver supplies to Hurricane Ida evacuees in Louisiana.

An AMR spokesperson said he and his partner with trying to save the life of someone involved in a vehicle wreck.

They were traveling in a non-emergency car when they came across the accident and stopped to help until other emergency personnel arrived.

At some point, another vehicle struck Wade and his partner. Wade died from his injuries while his partner's injuries were serious, but not fatal.

"We are heartbroken," said Chris Valentin, AMR Regional Director, in a statement to AMR’s Georgia teams. "Logan was a longtime AMR team member who always stepped up to help others. He stopped at this accident to help people in need as he was selflessly headed to a disaster area. These acts are a testament to Logan’s commitment to his profession."

Georgia State Patrol said troopers were at the scene on Interstate 85 at 1:55 a.m. on Saturday.

Troopers said a Kia Forte had left the road and struck the center median cable barrier. Wade and his partner parked on the shoulder of Interstate 85 and crossed the Interstate on foot.

A Dodge pickup truck struck the Kia Forte while the two EMTs were triaging the driver of the Kia.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge pickup truck were life-flighted to Columbus Piedmont.

