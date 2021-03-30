DeKalb program delivers COVID-19 vaccines to homebound seniors

DeKalb County has launched an innovative mobile program that will bring the vaccination to a senior citizen's residence.

Samuel and Yvonne Gates were the first to be vaccinated at their home Tuesday as part of the county's homebound vaccination initiative.

Damon Scott, DeKalb County Human Services director, indicated 8,093 elderly residents benefit from senior services and 640 of those seniors are homebound.

"One thing that has been missing I believe is that we have up until this point not focused enough attention on those homebound senior citizens and people with disabilities," Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond remarked.

We want to mitigate the spread of Covid 19 in our community. We have distributed water, food, masks and hand sanitizer, but this is the most important thing we can do, County officials said.

Thurmond said as all the mass vaccination sites popped up, DeKalb County quickly realized not everyone could get to those sites.

First responders who have been on the frontline during the pandemic are administering the shots.

Samuel and Yvonne Gates were the first of 31 seniors to be vaccinated Tuesday.

"There are a lot of seniors who have no one to take care of them or take them anywhere," Mrs. Gates lamented.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for someone you know, including those who are disabled, call 404 270-1178.

