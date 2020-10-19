DeKalb County's school superintendent responds to parents' billboards

DeKalb County's school superintendent has responded to billboards posted last week to get her attention.

A group of 80 DeKalb County Public School parents paid for six billboards in the northern part of the county.

Group spokesman Steven Morales told FOX 5 they're frustrated the school district has not resumed in-person instruction the way comparably sized school districts have done in recent weeks.

Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said she understands the parents' frustration, but stresses the decision to do so must not jeopardize the health and safety of students and staff.

Morales said he does not want virtual learning to end, he just wants the option to send is kindergarten daughter to school.

The billboards will come down Tuesday.

School board members will meet virtually this evening to discuss the issue.

