DeKalb County woman says burglar stole dog, valuable while she was at church

A DeKalb County woman is desperate to find her dog after she says someone broke into her home and took him while she was at church.

"I just don’t understand why someone would just take him. He needs his mommy. He needs his mommy," Kim Walker said.

Kim Walker struggles to understand how and why anyone would break into her DeKalb County home and steal her 7-year-old fur family friend, Hershey.

"I don’t care what you feel or how you feel. I just want my dog back. I just want Hershey back," Walker said.

Walker says it happened Sunday. She left around 9 a.m. to go to church and when she returned home around noon, she didn’t see her pup greeting her at the door, That’s when she knew something was wrong.

"I happen to look to my left, and I see the shattered glass on the floor, and this big hole in the window. I got scared," Walker said.

An exercise weight is what Walker believes the person responsible threw to shatter the glass and make their way inside.

"I walked halfway up the stairs, and I can see my bedroom. They tore my bedroom up looking for whatever. My closets, everything my clothes pulled up and things turned upside down," Walker said.

A designer bag, iPad, and Hershey were all gone.

"I forgive you. I just need for you to give my dog back. Drop him off in the neighborhood and go about your business. I won’t pursue. I just need him back," Walker said.

As DeKalb County Police confirm they are investigating. This dog mom has posted flyers around the area and is begging for a safe return

"I’m just brokenhearted because I just want my dog back. I have cried so much that I don’t have a tear, but it hurts, and I just want him back," Walker said.

If you know anything that could help bring Hershey home, contact Kim here.