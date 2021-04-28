DeKalb County announces warrant relief for misdemeanor offenders

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office in encouraging people with outstanding misdemeanor warrants in the county to surrender because they may be eligible for unsecured judicial release.

The sheriff's office announced on May 4 through May 6, persons with outstanding misdemeanor warrants issued by DeKalb County law enforcement who voluntarily turn themselves in could be eligible for warrant relief.

The charges will not be dismissed, officials said, but anyone with certain misdemeanor warrants could be released without paying a bond.

Accused would be allowed to remain out of jail until their court date.

A list of the charges ineligible for relief is available on the Standing Order of March 23, 2021.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.