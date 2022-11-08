DeKalb County voting precinct will close late due to delayed start

article

A DeKalb County voting precinct will be staying open about 40 minutes later than scheduled due to late start Tuesday morning.

The voting time at Solid Rock AME Church, located at 4065 Snapfinger Road, will be extended by 39 minutes, the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections says.

Everyone in line at or before 7:39 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot in the Midterm Election.

"An early morning operational delay resulted in a 39-minute delay for voters," said DeKalb VRE Executive Director Keisha Smith. "Overall, we have experienced a relatively smooth Election Day thus far and look forward to quickly addressing any issues that might impact our voters casting ballots today."

Other voting sites in DeKalb County will continue to close at 7 p.m. as scheduled.

For more information on the election, DeKalb County officials say to visit DeKalbVotes.com.