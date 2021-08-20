All eastbound I-20 lanes blocked by major accident in DeKalb County

article

A major accident involving a truck has blocked all traffic on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County Friday morning.

Officials say the crash happened on I-20 eastbound at Panola Road around 10 a.m.

All lanes have been blocked as emergency responders work at the scene.

At this time there is no estimated time that the lanes will be cleared.

Motorists are currently being diverted onto Panola Road. Drivers should expect major delays and should plan alternative routes.

Officials have not released any information about what led up to the crash or possible injuries.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.