DeKalb County to send alert regarding COVID-19 before Thanksgiving

DeKalb County has activated its CodeRED alert warning system to encourage residents and visitors to stay safe during the holidays.

The county will send out email and voice messages through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System to more than 560,000 emergency notification subscribers.

“Do not allow our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 be undermined during the Thanksgiving Day weekend,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “We must remain vigilant because the fight against the deadly pandemic is not over.”

The message will offer information about covid-19 and urge people to stay at home if they can, wear a mask if they can't, and practice social distancing.

DeKalb County has the fourth-highest number of confirmed cases in the state, with more than 24,000 reported. There have been 430 confirmed deaths in the county from the pandemic.

