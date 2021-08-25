DeKalb County to lift its moratorium on disconnecting water service

DeKalb County announced it will end its five-year-old water disconnection moratorium beginning Sept. 1.

All residential accounts must either pay past due amounts by Aug. 31, request for an installment agreement online, request a COVID-19 hardship agreement or dispute their bill to avoid water being turned off.

Water service will not be disconnected for residents on installment agreements or COVID-19 hardship plans, according to county officials.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.