DeKalb County to lift its moratorium on disconnecting water service
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County announced it will end its five-year-old water disconnection moratorium beginning Sept. 1.
All residential accounts must either pay past due amounts by Aug. 31, request for an installment agreement online, request a COVID-19 hardship agreement or dispute their bill to avoid water being turned off.
Water service will not be disconnected for residents on installment agreements or COVID-19 hardship plans, according to county officials.
