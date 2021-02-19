DeKalb County to close COVID-19 rental relief applications due to high demand

Monday is the last day to apply for rental assistance through DeKalb County’s coronavirus relief application.

The county CEO Michael Thurmond said the application will close early because the funds can only be distributed to so many people.

Thurmond said he had a feeling an unfathomable amount of people need assistance judging from the turnout at food drives since the pandemic. He said the high demand for this relief proves the need for another relief bill.

"We gotta get a bigger boat," he said. "Because the great white, or in this case, the crisis, is much larger than the available resources to address," he said.

DeKalb County leaders are realizing the $21 million grant they announced last week to help tenants and landlords will only go so far.

"Tenants unable to pay rent, landlords suffer because they can't collect fees, and rent from their rentals," Thurmond said. "We opened on Friday of last week. Seven days later, more than 7,000 renters and landlords applied for the help."

The online application will close Monday at 5 p.m.

"We're closing it because $21 million literally won't meet the need that we've now provided evidence for," he said.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said for those who haven't applied yet, need to do so as soon as possible. Keep in mind, there are eligibility limits for applicants' annual income.

A family of one is limited to $46,350.

There's a $52,950 limit for a two-person household.

A family of three should bring home $59,550 or less to be eligible, and a family of four is limited to a $66,150 annual income.

In addition to financial relief, DeKalb County is partnering with Good Will of North Georgia to provide those who are unemployed with critical resources that'll help sustain them-- not just for a few bills, but for years to come.

Tenants and landlords can apply for financial assistance by completing an application at dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp and submitting supporting documents to renthelp@dekalbcountyga.gov by 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22.

Other relief will be provided through a food drive Saturday, February 20.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the COVID-19 Survival Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at four locations:

James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340

Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

"This monthly distribution will feature cereal variety packs for children, along with masks, sanitizer, 20 pounds of fruit and vegetables, and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters," county leaders said in a statement.

