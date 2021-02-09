DeKalb County receives $21M grant to prevent evictions during pandemic

DeKalb County is the new recipient of a multimillion-dollar federal grant aimed at helping renters and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $21 million grant from the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance program will help the county prevent renters from being evicted in the upcoming months.

"The pandemic is exacerbating a housing crisis for thousands of DeKalb families and landlords," said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. "More and more families are facing immediate loss of a place to live. Landlords are losing significant rental income. With the support of the Board of Commissioners, the county court system and key nonprofits, we can give DeKalb residents and landlords a fighting chance against the financial of this insidious virus."

The program will be part of a Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition, which will be run by partners like the DeKalb County Magistrate County, DeKalb County Marshal's Office, Atlanta Legal Aid, Goodwill of North Georgia, and the DeKalb County Clerk of State and Magistrate Courts.

"Every day in the judicial system, we see the growing, sad consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the large numbers of families facing eviction and landlords losing income due to no fault of their own," said Chief Magistrate Judge Berryl A. Anderson. "Working with DeKalb County and the other partners in the TLAC we will be able to provide an important lifeline for many residents and property owners."

According to officials, the program will be able to distribute funds to eligible households to help with rent, rent arrearage, utilities, utility arrearage, and other housing costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners or landlords renting to eligible households can also apply on behalf of their tenants.

Eligible families are residents in DeKalb County who have an annual family income of 80 percent of the median income for the family. The limits include:

$46,350 for a family of one,

$52,950 for a family of two,

$59,550 for a family of three,

$66,150 for a family of four.

The online application will go live at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 at the DeKalb County website.

Officials encourage tenants and landlords to apply as soon as possible.

