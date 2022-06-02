Truck driver says thousands of dollars in tires stolen from rig as it sat in DeKalb County lot

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man said nearly 200 truck tires were stolen from a trailer.

The man is a truck driver who said he parked his trailer in a lot and when he returned to make the delivery his load was nearly emptied.

"It’s something that I really love doing. It’s a good job. A good paying job," the man said.

It’s an unfathomable reality for this truck driver.

"Us truck drivers are trying our best to survive and feed our kids," the man said.

The truck driver doesn’t want to be named but said someone stole nearly 200 truck tires from his trailer.

"I saw the container open and I looked and I said, ‘This isn’t my container.’ I went to look at the number because I could not believe. The door was wide open," the man said.

He said he parked his load at the ABA Enterprise truck lot in DeKalb County on Saturday. He said when he got ready to hook his truck up Wednesday and haul it to Alabama, he was in for a shock.

"Those guys received 54 tires, so they said 184 tires were missing and they said over $70,000 in product. It ended up putting a lien on my insurance," he said.

The man said the tires can range anywhere from $300 to $600 a piece. He drives for his own company and fears this could ruin his reputation.

"Brokers can say, ‘I don’t want to work with this guy anymore because his stuff gets stolen.’ It can damage my company really bad," the man describe.

A second truck driver told FOX 5 his trailer was also broken into on the lot with over $20,000 worth of product stolen.

Police confirm they are investigating the incident.

The truck driver has a warning for other truckers.

"Just be careful where you’re parking your truck. Always be on alert and of your surroundings," the man said.

FOX 5 reached out to the owner of ABA enterprise who said they are working to find surveillance to give to police.

Anyone who knows more about this crime, is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous.