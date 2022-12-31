Suspect mistakes DeKalb County auto shop employee for thief and kills him

DeKalb County police and detectives are working a crime scene where they believe a man shot and killed an employee at the auto shop he took his car to after mistaking him for a thief.

Officers responded to the Tires Plus shop located at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way on New Year's Eve about a person shot.

A 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital where he did not survive. The Homicide Assault Unit was called in to investigate.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that the suspect they were looking for was 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell. They believed McDowell brought his car to the Tires Plus Saturday afternoon to be serviced. But when he saw 24-year-old Daniel Gordon driving his vehicle in the parking lot, he assumed he was trying to steal it. He fired multiple shots from a handgun and fled the scene on foot.

Gordon was an employee at Tires Plus.

McDowell was located and arrested without incident, according to police. He was charged with murder and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.