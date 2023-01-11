Police share photos of suspects in DeKalb teen's gas station murder, police say

article

Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in the deadly shooting of a teenager at a Shell gas station.

Police investigators said the 17-year-old boy was leaving the gas station at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night on Snapfinger Woods Drive when someone shot him. He was dead before officers arrived, officials said.

Police said two people fled on foot after firing the gunshots.

Police shared images of two people. One appeared to be wearing a white hoodie with a light-colored backpack. The other suspect was dressed in all black with a white-and-black backpack.

Police want anyone with information to call investigators at 770-724-7850.

Cadedra Bryant said the victim was her son, Aker Mohammed.

"It was a random act. Someone walked up to him and I guess they thought he might have had a gun in his pocket and tried to rob him for a gun," Bryant said.

Investigators spent the evening talking to possible witnesses and watching surveillance video. No one has been arrested yet.

Bryant said Tuesday night she doesn't understand how someone could be so callous.

"Ignorant people with guns do ignorant things," Bryant said. "When you got people with ignorant minds and no direction in life, how could you have any care for somebody else’s life?"