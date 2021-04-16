DeKalb County SWAT standoff ends with man's arrest

A man was taken into custody after breaking into a woman’s home and refusing to come out for a couple of hours on Friday evening.

It happened at a home along Panola Mill Drive off of Panola Road. DeKalb County police said officers activated the SWAT team after the man broke into a relative’s home while she was entertaining guests.

Police said the woman was able to escape the house through a bedroom window.

The SWAT team was eventually able to coax the man out and have taken him into custody.

Investigators believe the man was having some sort of mental breakdown.

No one was injured.

The name of the man or any possible charges has not been released.

The road in the area was blocked for several hours as police worked the standoff.

The incident remains under investigation.

