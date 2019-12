DeKalb County Sheriff's Office collects Toys For Tots donations

The Toys For Tots drive was in full force Saturday in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office SWAT and JEST units collected gifts and donations as a part of the annual Marine Corps ‘Toys For Tots program.

Additionally, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office raised funds to pay for gifts that include educational toys, bikes, clothes, and electronics.

