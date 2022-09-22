DeKalb County sheriff to start offering electric take-home vehicles to detention officers

article

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox hopes a new take-home car benefit will attract and keep qualified jailers.

The sheriff says detention officers in "good standing" will be able to get a new Chevy Bolt EV to take home with them, if they so choose. The sheriff’s office is launching the program with up to 150 of the take-home vehicles.

"Detention Officers, who are certified jailers, have one of the toughest jobs at this agency," says Sheriff Maddox. "Their responsibilities are critical to our around-the-clock jail operation, so these individuals must have reliable transportation getting to and from the office, as well as a high level of personal discipline and commitment."

Sheriff Maddox says her office will provide training, insurance, tires, and maintenance for the vehicles.

The sheriff’s office has been finding new ways to recruit and retain detention officers. Earlier this year, the qualifying age was lowered to 18 and the starting salary was also increased.

The sheriff also says the program also allows her office to be more environmentally responsible.