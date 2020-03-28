Dekalb County shelter in place order now in effect

Dekalb County's shelter in place order went into effect Saturday at 9 pm.

This is the latest county to issue a shelter in place order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Cobb, Rockdale and Gwinnett counties and cities of South Fulton, Athens, Sandy Springs and Rome have issued similar orders.

Those living in these counties are asked to stay home unless they're taking part in an activity involving an essential business or service.

This means you can go grocery shopping, pick up food from a restaurant or exercise outside, but there are other businesses that will be staying open.

According to the order issused by Dekalb County, some other essential businesses include: