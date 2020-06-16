DeKalb County seeks increase in property taxes

DeKalb County says it intends to increase 2020 property taxes this year by more than seven percent over the rollback millage rate.

The 2020 budget tentatively adopted by the DeKalb County Governing Authority requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate.

The public is invited to listen in on public hearing about this tax increase on June 23 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

All citizens can attend via Zoom or by telephone 602-333-0032 or 888-270-9936, conference code: 217687